Law books supplied to LADC offices in Jammu province

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Under the guidance of Patron-in-Chief JKLSA Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Executive Chairman JKLSA Justice Tashi Rabstan, the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) offices of Jammu province were supplied set of law books.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar (Administrative Judge for District Jammu) handed over these books to the Chief Defence Counsel (CDC) Jammu Anil Sharma today in presence of Advocate General (AG) of J&K and Ladakh DC Raina, who made available these books.

While interacting with the officers of Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Justice Sanjeev Kumar stressed upon the officers of Legal Aid Defence Counsel to take maximum benefits out of these books while defending the cases allotted to them by DLSA. Justice Sanjeev Kumar further directed the officers of Legal Aid Defence Counsel to ensure that the cases being represented by them are taken with full dedication and commitment and the litigants represented by Legal Aid Defence Counsel get justice timely.

Supplying of books to the office of Legal Aid Defence Counsel is a step forward to the initiative taken by NALSA by creating the Legal Aid Defence Counsel offices throughout the country to represent the cases of unrepresented and downtrodden class who have no source to hire the advocates. These books were also supplied to other Legal Aid Defence Counsel Offices of Jammu province.

On the occasion, Chairman DLSA Jammu Sanjay Parihar and Secretary DLSA Jammu Yahaya Firdous were present besides office bearers of Jammu Bar Association and Young Lawyers Association.