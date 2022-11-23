Addl Chief Secy conducts field visit, interacts with farmers in RS Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department J&K Govt, Atal Dulloo, conducted an extensive tour of RS Pura area in the Jammu district and interacted with farmers, today.

He was accompanied by Director Horticulture Jammu, Ram Savak and other officers of the department.

During the tour, the Additional Chief Secretary inspected the orchards of lime, strawberry, guava and fig and their beneficiaries including Attar Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Kulbir Singh, Raman Gupta at Villages Kadyal and Badyal of RS Pura zone.

The Commissioner also planted a sapling of ‘Guava cv.’ and ‘Taiwan pink’ in the farmer’s field at Kadyal in the presence of Director Horticulture Jammu, PRI members and officers of the department.

Further, the Commissioner chaired an interaction programme in the field of a progressive farmer namely Sukhdev Singh at Kadyal who has adopted a multitier cropping pattern by planting teak, strawberry and guava in his field.

During the programme, the Director Horticulture welcomed the Additional Chief Secretary and apprised him about the progress being made in respect of plantation in sub-tropical areas of Jammu division under various departmental schemes. He informed the gathering of farmers about the incentives available under various centrally and state sponsored schemes.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that there is a great scope of horticulture sector in the area especially strawberry and plantation of high density orchards of guava & litchi. Moreover, the department is supporting the farmers both financially and technically and they should take advantage of this.

He laid emphasis on plantation of strawberry as this is a short duration crop and by adopting cultivation of this crop which can help farmers to enhance their income manifold.

The Commissioner also handed over the sanction letters to the beneficiaries including Attar Singh and Ravinder Singh, resident of RS Pura zone for “On farm handling unit (pack house)” and “Power tiller” respectively.

Later, the Additional Chief Secretary visited the Govt. Grape Farm Maralia and inspected the bower system of grapes.