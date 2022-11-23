BJP alone can steer J&K to peace, stability; solve vexed Kashmir imbroglio: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Asserting that the BJP alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace and stability, senior party leader Devender Singh Rana today lashed out at those exploiting the people for insulating their narrow political agenda, bordering the vested interest.

“While the BJP is religiously working towards restoring dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the manipulative political class, known for their decades long machinations, continue to use them for furthering their self-centered and dubious agenda”, Rana said while interacting with several deputations here today.

He said that the strong central leadership of the BJP has put the nation on the path of becoming Vishwa Guru and it alone has the capacity to resolve the vexed Kashmir imbroglio. Historical measures have already been taken to fully integrate J&K with the rest of the nation and efforts are now on to make it part of the envious growth story of the country.

As a result of the various path breaking initiatives, the people in both the regions of Kashmir and Jammu are feeling the positives of the change in the past few years, which is why they seem to be determined in giving the BJP a chance to proceed ahead with its mission of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, Mr Rana said, adding that the change is discernible on ground zero. While the development is touching newer heights, investments are hugely pouring in for massive industrialization, job generation and the overall growth apart from welfare schemes and projects witnessing impetus in all the regions and sub-regions without discrimination or any sort of appeasement to some at the cost of others.

On the security front, he said the ‘usual norm’ of stone-pelting and intermittent shutdowns across the Valley has become a nightmare of the past, paving way for unprecedented influx of tourists round the year, bringing cheer on the faces of the poor and transforming the dead economy. This may be heartburn for a few, who see their political investment in terms of boiling Kashmir eroding but the man of the street is making a comparison, the senior BJP leader said.

Similarly, Rana said that Jammu is feeling empowered and enriched by being on the equal pedestal in respect of development and other avenues of socio-economic initiatives being pushed through by the Centre and the UT administration.

He said that the massive outreach of the BJP from Lakhanpur to Uri and Gurez to Poonch has left the political class in jittery, as they thrived on perpetrating negativity and promoting it to maintain their hold on the seat of power. For this, they employed all the machinations and eventually got exposed before the people, who are rightly thinking about near normalcy dawning in Kashmir after their departure from the scene.

He elaborated on efforts being made, as per the cherished agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on developmental and infrastructure front, saying the establishment of IITs, IIMs, IIMS and AIIMS will open up new opportunities and avenues for the youth in terms of higher and professional education. The aim is to ensure career advancement of young talented boys and girls of Jammu and Kashmir. The expansion of infrastructure and time bound investment will open up new avenues of employment for the educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce, he added.