In a first, Janjatiya Divas held at Tribal Village Ringzabal in Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Nov 23: The District Administration Budgam held a first of its kind, Janjatiya Divas at remote village Ringzabal in Khansaheb area of Budgam.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid.

Speaking on the occasion, DC vowed to bring the Ringzabal area on the tourist map for its abundance in natural scenic beauty and falling in the lap of Tosamaidaan area.

DC said that the area has huge tourism potential and it’s the ongoing development process of the area shall open new economic resources for locals.

He said all efforts will be made to create required Tourism related infrastructure including Home stays and other facilities for tourism promotion in the area.

He said that the District Administration Budgam is committed for the development of Tribal belts and special focus is being given on the welfare and prosperity of Tribals.

DC praised Tribals for remaining connected to their culture and identity and for their commitment towards the welfare of their community.

Besides other areas, speedy work process is carried out on the development of Road network and completed in a stipulated timeframe to ensure better connectivity to the residents of these remote villages.

In order to ensure benefits of schemes reach to the doorsteps of public, the DC said that the District Administration will organise awareness camps regarding scholarships, employment and other public welfare schemes of all departments in all remote areas of the district.

He said that the under vision of Hon’ble PM and guidance of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor- UT, for the first time in history pathbreaking work is being done for the welfare of the tribals.

On the occasion, local PRIs, students and other respected from village Ringzabal, Zoogu, Khairan, Konzabal and other adjacent villages interacted with the DC and presented their suggestions and ideas.

Variety of cultural performances were also presented by the students of Tribal community on the occasion.