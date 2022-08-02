CEO OYO India, ABRS call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 2: CEO OYO India, Ankit Gupta today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by Siddhartha Dasgupta, President, Corporate Affairs, OYO.

The CEO apprised the Lt Governor about the progress made towards building 200 homestays to create rural livelihoods in J&K under project “Crown of Incredible India” by the leading travel tech platform OYO Hotels and Homestays in collaboration with J&K Government.

The CEO also briefed the Lt Governor on the programme to train homestay owners across J&K on earning opportunities by enhancing guest experience and efficiently operating their property, besides creating awareness on homestays using social media and marketing platforms.

It was informed that 75 homestays are ready to be inaugurated before August 15, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of OYO group in developing quality accommodation and other facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich culture and traditions.

Pertinently, the UT Government under Mission Youth had decided to provide support to 500 youth for establishing homestays through an incentive of Rs 50,000 each.

The coming up of home-stays will boost rural tourism and offer employment opportunities to the youth.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Akhil Bharat Rachanatmak Samaj (ABRS) called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation, comprising of its National President Bibhuti Kumar Mishra; General Secretary, Rajendra Deshpande, Adv. Ramesh Jain, Col VS Verma, Bishwanath Jha, Sanaullah Tamiri President ABRS, J&K, besides others met the Lt Governor and apprised him about the role, aim and functions of the organisation dedicated to work for peace, brotherhood and harmony in the society.

The Lt Governor was also informed about various initiatives of the organisation for spreading the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave, besides other youth-oriented programmes.

The Lt Governor urged the members of the organisation to continue their endeavours for the welfare of the society.