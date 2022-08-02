Bar Association takes out protest bike rally in support of demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu under the leadership of its President M K Bhardwaj today took out a protest bike rally from District Court Complex Janipur to various parts of Jammu city in support of the demands like construction of multi storey building for housing registration work, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises.

Holding black flags in their hands and raising slogans in support of their demands, the members of the Bar Association also abstained from the work in all the courts including High Court, District Courts, Revenue Courts, Commissions and Tribunal.

While addressing the protesting lawyers, the Bar President said, “due to the shifting of the Courts and Tribunals outside the District Court Complex, lawyers fraternity and general public are facing insurmountable hardships as such we are seeking the housing of the different Tribunals in single multi dimensional complex of High Court and there is adequate space available in the court complex”.

“The other Bar Associations are also facing the same problems and they are also affected by the same issue of scattered Judicial Courts”, he further said and demanded that similar multi dimensional complex should be constructed in all the District and Muffasil Courts.

Mohinder Pal Singh Pali, Vice President and Surjeet Singh Andotra, General Secretary while addressing the rally demanded that the UT Government should immediately resolve all the demands/issues of the Bar Association so as to maintain peaceful atmosphere and to avoid inconvenience caused to the general public in Jammu province.

“In case of failure on the part of the UT Government to address the issues raised by the Bar Association, a further course of action will be chalked out in order to take the agitation to the logical conclusion”, they further said.

All the office bearers namely Aditya Sharma (Joint Secretary), Amandeep Singh (Treasurer), Rohit Sharma (YLA President), Gagandeep Singh Lucky (YLA Vice President), Yaseer Farooq Khan (YLA General Secretary), Karanjeet Singh Johal (Joint Secretary YLA), Naresh Kumar (Treasurer YLA, besides many senior and young lawyers participated in the protest bike rally.