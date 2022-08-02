Atal Dulloo reviews expenditure, works of Horti, Agri Departments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired meetings to review status of works being carried out under UT CAPEX, NABARD, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, centrally sponsored schemes and to assess other deliverables of Horticulture and Agriculture departments at Civil Secretariat here.

While reviewing the Horticulture Department, the ACS took strong note of subpar expenditures in some horticulture sectors and sought reasons from respective officers. He also pointed out delays in works of J&K Horticultural Produce, Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd. He directed that all delays be resolved and funds be released within a period of two weeks for all earmarked developmental works.

Newly allotted works, and achievements in sectors, including establishment of walnut nurseries, strengthening of existing nurseries, subsidies under PARVAZ and interest subvention for walnut processing units was also reviewed by the ACS. In addition he took assessment of the steps being taken for soil health management, issue of Soil Health Cards, strengthening of irrigation systems, organic farming, protected cultivation and post harvest management.

Similarly, status of area expansion under strawberry and Aloe vera cultivation, boosting medicinal and high yielding cash crops, tree born oil seeds in Jammu region was also presented before the ACS.

Pertinently, under CAPEX, status of works being done on fruit and vegetable markets of Rajouri, Samba, Batote, Chararisharif, Handwara, Narwal, Baramulla; and languishing projects under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) being taken up by the JKHPMC were also reviewed by the Additional Chief Secretary.

Similar review of the Agriculture Department was also taken by Dulloo in which centrally sponsored schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana; projects under NABARD, National E-Governance Plan and National Mission on Agriculture Extension were discussed.

Status of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), PM KISAN and achievements under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) were also reviewed by the ACS.

Upon review, the ACS directed the planning and finance sections to gear up release and expenditure of funds. He directed them to seek necessary clarifications and get the funds released within a week for timely execution of developmental works of horticulture sector. Directions for releasing funds to JKHPMC were also passed by the ACS.

Dulloo also passed on directions for regular follow up to ensure release of funds for all CA storage projects from Government of India. He directed taking strict action against officers responsible for not delivering high density plants to farmers despite taking money from them.

He also called for identifying and proposing projects for development of nurseries in J&K in collaboration with NABARD and suggested the SKUAST-J and SKUAST-K to envisage research projects and seek funds for them in future.

The meeting was attended by Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture and Floriculture from Jammu/ Kashmir and Director Horticulture (P&M) among other senior officers in person and through video conferencing.

VC SKUAST Jammu, Prof JP Sharma and other HoDs and officers from Kashmir also participated in the meeting through video link.