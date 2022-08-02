Nature gives identity to our culture: Baba Ramdev

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Aug 2: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has said that nature gives an identity to our culture and only in its lap we can achieve progress and remain healthy.

Addressing on the second day of the ongoing four day International Conference on ‘Modernization of Traditional Indian Medicines: Public Health and Industrial Perspectives’, the Yoga Guru claimed that now crores of people are growing Tulsi, Giloy, Alovera etc in their lawns.

President Patanjali Research Centre and Vice Chancellor at University of Patanjali, Acharya Balkrishna while speaking on the occasion said that Patanjali as an organization has immense contributions in the field of Ayurveda.

He said that botanic names of the trees should be in line with the nature and there is no fun in finding names of a tree in laboratory while the concerned tree is exclusively seen in forest.

“Patanjali’s research and acceptance has increased the scope of Ayurvedic medicines,” he maintained, adding that all have to make joint efforts for ensuring India as leader of the world once again.

Many prominent scientists while speaking on the occasion talked on the process of drug discovery and clinical trial in detail and advised all to take nutritious diet and have regular Yoga exercises to live a healthy life.

Chairperson of Organizing Committee for the Conference, Dr. Vedapriya informed that thousands of participants from more than 50 educational institutions of 21 countries have joined the conference via online and offline modes.

A total of 59 books including 51 volumes of World Pharmaceutical Code were released on this occasion by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Swami Parmarth Dev, a renowned seer while addressing the gathering talked about teachings of Upnishads and said that one who is knowledgeable can lead a good life.

He further quoted Upnishads to say that by inculcating the teachings of these spiritual books one can attain salvation.

Dr. Pankaj Bharali talked about wild fruits grown in North-East and also mentioned about vegetation of that area.

Assistant Prof. Dr. Rajesh Mishra of Patanjali Ayurved College spoke on Vedic Phytonology.

Dr. Hemant Pandey, Scientist ‘F’ Head, Phyto-Medicine Division at DRDO talked about his Lukosin a medicine to cure white spots.

Cultural programmes were also organized by the students of University of Patanjali and other Patanjali institutions.

The Conference may culminate tomorrow while on August 4, 2022 all the Institutions of Patanjali will celebrate 50th birthday of Acharya Balkrishna as Jadi Buti Diwas.