CEO NHA reviews progress on AB PMJAY, ABDM in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Health Authority (NHA), Dr R S Sharma, today reviewed progress on implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting held here.

CEO appreciated the efforts of State Health Agency for effective implementation of both the ambitious programmes in the UT and urged upon other Union Territories to replicate J&K model of universalization. In this regard, he made a mention of Aadhaar seeding of 97 percent of Ayushman cards in Jammu & Kashmir, which is more than national average and highest among the Union Territories.

Dr Sharma also lauded the SHA team for National Food Security Act (NFSA) database migration for implementation of AB-PMJAY to address the beneficiary identification challenges.

During the meeting, Dr Sharma announced waiving off the registration fee at Common Service Centres (CSCs) saying that NHA will pay the amount to CSCs. He also assured quick solution for TMS glitch to streamline the process.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, Deputy CEO NHA, Dr Vipul Agarwal and CEO State Health Agency, Yasin M Choudhary and other concerned officers.