Contractors rue non-payment of pending bills, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 19: The J&K Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) today staged a protest against the non-payment of the pending bills while lambasting the Government for making the renewal of contractor cards difficult.

Ghulam Jeelani Purza, who is heading JKCCC, said that the Government has passed a law, which, he said, is hampering the renewal of the contractor cards.

“We are now told to get the police verification done and carry out other procedures which are not only making the overall process difficult but also making the entire process complex,” he said.

Jeelani said that the contractors have been renewing their cards for the last 40 years and making changes will affect the sector badly.

The contractors also protested against the delay in the payment of their bills, which, they said, are lying pending with several departments. “There are pending bills which have not been released so far despite the passage of at least 3 years,” they said.

They also said that there is a total ban on the raw material and that they are failing to deliver on the ground. “They talk of development, but there is a ban on the raw material,” they said.

They demanded immediate revocation of the ban on raw material, release of pending payments and easing up the process of renewing the contractor cards. “If the Government fails in fulfilling our demands, then, after Eid, we will go for a mass boycott of works,” Purza said.