Century-old house turned into a museum in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: A century-old house in Srinagar’s Aali Kadal area has been transformed into an art centre and museum in order to preserve and educate the younger generation about the rich heritage of the Valley.

The art gallery has been named Baitul Meras, which translates to “the heritage home,” in keeping with the initiative’s mission of exhibiting the richness of the culture to the younger generation and educating them about their past.

The four-story historic house is the ideal example of the Valley’s peculiar architectural design. There are hundreds of items on display dating back more than a century, including jewellery, silverware, clothing, crafts, traditional clothing, and other items. For the exhibition, these artefacts were assembled over the course of approximately a year.

“This gallery is part of the Help Foundation’s initiative, and its goal is to demonstrate our rich heritage to the next generation so that they can understand how disconnected we are from our heritage. Our chairperson, Nighat Shafi, always wanted to do something unique for the kids, therefore she gave the children this gallery as a present,” Hakim Javid, Coordinator of the Baitul Meras, said.

He continued they were fortunate to discover a historic structure for their cause in the old city, which has a significant place in the Valley’s history. “We wanted to open a gallery in the city, and we were fortunate to locate a structure with a rich past. Since it was built between 1850 and 1925, three to four generations have resided there,” he said, adding that this gallery is also part of education, which the children are missing nowadays.

Hakim said that the priceless artefacts in the museum are centuries old and have significant historical significance. Over the weekend, he said, workshops are held for students, and the centre also hosts storytelling events.

“We have tried to show those things which we have left behind. For example, we have also kept the throne of the Maharaja, which was given as a gift to our chairperson by her forefathers. We have also tried to showcase our tradition through some old utensils,” he said.

Farooq Ahmad Qasim, the owner of the property, said that his family purchased the home after 1947 and that it has more than a hundred rooms.

“Ram Joo Koul, a businessman who served as one of Maharaja Hari Singh’s financiers, built this mansion in 1925. He sold it to a Wani family before the end of the Maharaja’s rule in 1947, and I purchased it from them and am now taking care of it,” he said, adding that the children come over and observe their customs, and he is glad they are interested in learning about their heritage.