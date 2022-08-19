6th edition of Sharika Lehri hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Sixth edition of Sharika Leela Lehri a composite book of Bhajans of renowned saints and sages of Kashmir was released at a simple but impressive function at Hari Parbat, Devi Angan Paloura Dhok here, today.

The function was attended by a galaxy of religious scholars and poets. This edition was published after a gap of five decades with the efforts of Sanstha and some philanthropists. The Sharika Lehri is one of the sacred books of Kashmiri Pandits which has a lot of religious significance for them.

Speakers on the occasion, highlighted the efforts of the Sanstha especially its president, Ranjeet Gurkha who took personnel efforts in getting this edition of book published for the coming generations of the community. The contribution of late P N Koul popularly known as Kaka Ji Chatbali for his tireless efforts in composing the bhajans in the book were also highlighted. They said his indepth study of the Bhakti Ras and spelling of every word was like adding diamond to the crown.

They said a legend in true sense and a personality of calmness who would always sit at the Sharika Peet and change the atmosphere with his soulful singing.

Those who graced the occasion included Santosh Shah Nadan a well known poet , Dr Sushil Wattal, a religious scholar, Sanjay Raina, Ajay Raina, , Roshan Lal Jalali, Ranjeet Gurkha president of the Sanstha, P K Koul its secretary, Vijay Qazi, Ashok Koul, Jai Krishan Khar, a religious scholar, Hira Lal Koul, V M Tuttu, Anil Koul and Chaman Lal Bhat. The book is available at Hari Parbat Srinagar and Paloura Dhok Jammu.