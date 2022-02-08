Central Secretariat delegation meets Dr Jitendra, discusses promotion issues

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: A delegation of Central Secretariat officials today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) and discussed with him promotion issues,including timely promotions as well as other service matters.

The twelve-member delegation representing all Central Secretariat Services (CSS) officers flagged a number of issues before the Minister like immediate Promotions (Regular/ad hoc) in CSS, extending all the benefits of Organized Group ‘A’ Service to Central Secretariat Service Officers such as inclusion in the list of CRD, Cadre Review by CR Division, Non-functional Up-gradation, Declaration of NFSG in JAG Grade, Operationalization of 30% posts at JAG level from overall senior duty posts,etc

The members of the delegation wanted relaxation in the 9-year service clause for proceeding on central deputation. They also requested the Minister to notify and declare 1st October as Central Secretariat Services Day.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that the DoPT will take all measures to sort out all the pending issues including the cases pending in the courts.

The Minister recalled that over three years back, DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely hailed. Many of these promotion orders were also issued, subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, he recalled.

The members of the delegation conveyed their thanks to Dr Jitendra Singh for his highly responsive and generous attitude in resolving their service matters, whenever he is approached. They expressed confidence that with the Minister’s intervention, their issues will get resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the CSS officials are an essential tool of governance, since the notes and drafts prepared by them form the bedrock of Government policies as the proposals pass through various stages in the government hierarchy. The Minister told the officers to have out-of-box thinking and innovative ideas to improve the administrative system.