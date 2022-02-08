Transparent & participatory processes in urban governance important for tapping vast potential : LG

SMC inks MoUs with Praja Foundation & Azim Premji Foundation

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 8: Srinagar Municipal Corporation today signed Memoranda of Understanding with Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation for making Urban Governance more effective and transforming primary school education in Srinagar city.

In the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the MoUs were signed by Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner; Bijoy Shankar Das, Leader – North Eastern States and Jammu & Kashmir at Azim Premji University and Milind Mhaske, Director Praja Foundation

The Lt Governor said that the MoU between SMC & Praja Foundation aims to empower citizen participation through enhanced e-Governance system in Srinagar & capacity building programmes for municipal councilors & administration.

Relentless efforts for good urban governance and sustainability in cities to be further strengthened with cooperation of Praja Foundation, observed the Lt Governor.

Transparent and participatory processes in urban governance are important for tapping the vast potential, vitality of cities and higher economic growth. Reforms in urban governance will improve urban infrastructure, urban services to poor and help the cities to build on their inherent capacities, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to create smart solutions, smart platforms to form a link between the public and policies to make the process of rapid change a reflection of the needs & aspirations of the people and develop a new self-understanding.

Reforms introduced by the Government in urban governance aim to provide much-needed human & financial resources for improving basic services like drinking water, health care, sanitation, housing and better quality of living in the cities, the Lt Governor said.

There is going to be a massive urban transformation in the cities in the coming future, which will improve the standard of living and will also attract new capital investment, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders to understand these challenges and work accordingly.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Lt Governor said that the only thing that needs to be done to serve the people is to educate them so that they can develop their personality.

The partnership with Azim Premji University will strive towards improving the education scenario in all SMC’s Schools and continuous professional development of teachers and administrative leadership, added the Lt Governor.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation said that the collaboration of SMC with Azim Premji Foundation and Praja Foundation will transform urban governance and primary education in Srinagar.

Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Charu Sinha, IG CRPF; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; Abdul Jabbar, DIG, SKR; Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education, Kashmir; ULB representatives, members of Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation, besides other senior officers attended the MoU signing ceremony at SKICC.