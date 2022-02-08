EJAC leaders meet Chief Secy, project demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: A delegation of Employees’ Joint Action Committee (EJAC), J&K met Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Civil Secretariat Srinagar on Monday and projected their issues.

The delegation was led by president, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam and it raised several issues confronted by the employees of the Union Territory and also presented a charter of demands concerning the employees. The meeting which was conducted in a congenial atmosphere lasted for more than one and a half hours. The issues faced by the employees of JKUT were thoroughly elaborated before CS.

The Chief Secretary keenly listened the issues raised and guaranteed the delegation about their speedy resolution. Reassuring complete support to the top officer in all endeavours aimed at taking Jammu Kashmir to the zenith of success and development the delegation lauded the administrative insight coupled with the pro-employee attitude of the administration.

The meeting emanated optimism and anticipated that under the administrative leadership of AK Mehta, J&K will scale new heights. The delegation presented a charter of demands to Chief Secretary and discussed each and every point raised in the charter. The main issues included- regularization of daily wagers, implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K, grant of Rs 7450-225-11500 (pre-revised) grade to all the employees working in the grade of 6500-10500 (pre-revised) on the analogy of Section officers vide SRO 259 dated 18-07-2007 and Assistant Accounts Officers vide SRO – as already agreed in the agreement, provision of grade at par with other Union Territories, fix accountability of DDOs, general transfer of employees after rendering of service for two years at a place especially in Education, Health, Medical Education and Forest Departments, transfer policy in favour Rehbar-e- Taleem teachers and promotion of teachers, filling up of the vacancies available in different departments immediately, release of pending salaries of ITI employees of district Srinagar, resolve the long pending issue of re-verification of 2274 employees of Health and Medical Education Department working since 22 years now.

Others who accompanied Fayaz Shabnam included- Mohd Altaf Handoo, Tariq Ahmad Sofi, Arsalan Habib, Bashir Ahmad Thoker and Nazir Ahmad.