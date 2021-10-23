Central Govt committed towards progress of J&K UT: MoS

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Oct 23: As a part of the Central Government’s public outreach program of J&K, Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi arrived on a two day visit to Pahalgam today.

The Union Minister interacted with beneficiaries and took stock of ground level implementation of various centrally sponsored welfare schemes. She appreciated the efforts of frontline workers in dissemination of benefits to the public. She underlined the commitment of the Central Government towards progress and prosperity of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The MoS laid stress on timely delivery of public services to the people and prompt redressal of grievances.

Laying stress on the importance of education, the Union MoS Education assured of all possible assistance from the Central Government. She said the Government is committed to improve the quality of education and the new education policy is a step in that direction. She outlined the need to focus on upgradation of infrastructure in schools to equip our future generation with all the skills they need to excel in today’s world.

Assuring various delegations of the timely solution to the demands, the Union MoS informed the delegations that education to the last mile is the utmost priority of the Government as it plays a pivotal role in strengthening democracy. They should personally intervene in the local landscape to minimise dropout rates and encourage children of all ages to attend schools. PRI members also put forward demands related to vacancies in the educational sector and the need for an education zone in Anantnag.

The Union Minister distributed sanction letter for dairy units, wheelchairs and hearing aids among specially abled persons and golden cards among beneficiaries of Sehat Scheme. The Minister also interacted with officials from handicrafts and handlooms, Industries, Health and Medical Education, RDD/NRLM, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries departments and also interacted with local artisans.

The MoS visited HSS Pahalgam and e – inaugurated the school website of HSS Brakpora. She also e – inaugurated building blocks of HSS Mir Dantar and HSS Fura. She interacted with the students and listened to their suggestions for making the teaching process more interactive. She also felicitated the meritorious students.

DDC Chairman Yasin Gorsi, DDC Anantnag Piyush Singla, ADDC Anantnag, Director Education Kashmir, BDCs and other officials of district administration were present on the occasion.