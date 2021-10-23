Union Minister interacts with SMVDU faculty

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 23: Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of States for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) and interacted with the faculty.

The Union Minister was pleased with the progress of the university and directed that SMVDU may submit research proposals addressing environment issues and climate change.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof R K Sinha briefed the minister about achievements of the university. A brief video showcasing SMVD university’s infrastructure, labs, students’ achievements, and its top placements was also displayed.

Prof Sinha highlighted that SMVDU finds place in top 100 Engineering and Management institutions, in top 50 Architectural institutes as per NIRF Ranking 2021, and the university has secured the 80th position in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2021.

Prof Sinha emphasized how university is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the issues of climate change and generating 900 kw green solar electricity. Also, he informed the minister that SMVDU has a potential to become a centre of environmental research projects in J&K UT in which researchers can address issues related to environment and climate change.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar, highlighted that SMVDU provides an appropriate place for such environmental projects, being situated around 3-4 wild-life sanctuaries in the vicinity. Dr Supran Sharma, Dean, School of Management, informed how the university has been assisting IFS Officers by organizing training programs twice in a year. Other Heads and Deans also submit their suggestions in this regard.