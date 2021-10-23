Mahajan Sabha seeks necessary order on sale, purchase of land

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Terming the Government decision allowing Mahajans, Khatris and Sikhs to sale and purchase Agriculture land in J&K as partial, Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha has appealed the Lt Governor’s administration to issue a proper notification for necessary amendment acceptable to the stake holders.

“Although the Government has started the journey on the right path but the decision is not acceptable in full spirit, because ifs and buts are there. It would not be wrong to say that these communities are feeling discriminated by this step motherly treatment, which needs to be taken seriously by the LG,” said Romesh Chander Mahajan, President of the Mahajan Sabha, while addressing a press conference, here today.

Maintaining that such decision with faulty provisions shows that the Government has done half work and not provided complete relief to the affected communities, he asked prominent advocates Sunil Sethi and Ramesh Arora to clarify if the order issued is in accordance with the Constitution.

Romesh Chander said that PM Narendra Modi has given slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Aur Sabka Vishwas’ but the same is not implemented on ground in reality. The other communities don’t need to take such permission from any authority, whereas, Mahajans, Khatris and Sikhs, are being subjected to it, he lamented.

“Mahajans are part of Vaishya Samaj and backbone of the country. There is misunderstanding in the minds of the authorities that Mahajans are those who used to grab lands from farmers in lieu of non-payment of loans to them which they have taken. Mahajan is a community which has contributed a lot during war times as well as in the normal and crisis periods of the country. They have always played a vital role in the economy of the country,” he said.

Stressing that it was first and the foremost duty of Government to provide justice and relief to the people and it should be done in practical, Mr Gupta also appealed the local leadership of different political parties to exert pressure on the LG Administration in removing the clause of seeking permission prior to making sale or purchase of agricultural land by the Mahajan, Khatris and Sikh communities in J&K.

The Sabha office bearers, including Shiv Partap Gupta, Om Parkash Mahajan (Kaku Shah), Harinder Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan (General Secretary), Dr Mohan Lal Gupta and others were also present in the press conference.