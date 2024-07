Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 19: Brig. Saket Singh, Chief Engineer, Project BEACON, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He was accompanied by Brig. Chirag Ghura.

Subsequently, a delegation of J&K Khadi Gram Udyog Federation and Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Director, Kashmir World Film Festival also met the Lt Governor.

Maushumi Chakravarty, Director General, Akashvani also called on Lieutenant Governor.