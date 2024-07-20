Union Joint Secy reviews Jal Shakti Abhiyaan in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Union Joint Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Rajender Kumar who is also the Central Nodal Officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain-2024, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the DC Office to evaluate the initiative’s progress and strategise future steps under the theme “Nari Shakti Se Jal Shakti”.

The meeting aimed to coordinate the implementation of various rainwater harvesting and conservation measures, review the source of sustainability aspects and assess the achievements made so far.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, SE Hydraulics Bodh Raj, Assistant Commissioner Development Dr. Vikas Sharma, Chief Planning Officer Uttam Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr. Rajesh Kumar and other key officers from various departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner presented a detailed block-wise analysis of achievements under the initiative through a powerpoint presentation, highlighting the progress made in each block.

Discussions focussed on the accomplishments of the previous financial year and plans for the ongoing year. The Joint Secretary emphasised the importance of timely updates on Government web portals regarding all achievements and progress made in the project. He stressed the need for effective implementation, monitoring and convergence with other schemes to ensure the success of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

Following the meeting, Union Joint Secretary conducted an extensive field visit to Miran Sahib and surrounding areas to assess ongoing Jal Shakti works, including pond construction and water conservation efforts by the Jal Shakti Department and Rural Development Department.

Union Joint Secretary will continue field visits and on-ground reviews across various blocks of the district tomorrow, ensuring thorough monitoring and effective implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan: Catch the Rain-2024 initiative.