CCRT Centre in J&K

Sir, Centre for Cultural Resources and Training under the Ministry of Culture established in May 1979 to support cultural education is responsible to make students aware of the importance of culture by conducting a variety of training programmes for in-service teachers, teacher educators and educational administrators throughout the country. It also organizes special training programmes for physically and mentally challenged children. The training programmes provide an understanding and appreciation of the philosophy and beauty inherent in Indian art and culture and focusses on formulating methodologies for incorporating a cultural component in curriculum teaching. The training programmes are tailored to introduce the participants to various art forms and focus on the development of their observational skills, enhance their writing and verbal skills and develop their power of deduction and conclusion. They help to make learning informative, interesting and fun. At the philosophical core of the CCRT lies a commitment to holistic education encompassing the cognitive, emotional and spiritual development of children. In sensitizing students, teachers and others to the arts and cultures of India, the CCRT aims to encourage local communities to take the lead in the preservation of their cultural and natural heritage, promote respect for diversity and reinforce cultural identity. The emphasis is on imbibing architectural, historical, environmental, archeological and even spiritual and symbolic values in our heritage. The CCRT has its headquarter in New Delhi and there are three Regional Centres at Guwhati in East, at Udaipur in West and Hyderabad in South to facilitate the widespread dissemination of Indian art and culture. But unfortunately, in the North Zone i.e Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh there is no CCRT centre even after 73 years of Independence. It will be better if a CCRTcentre is established in J&K so that teachers, teacher educators and students will get a chance from all over the country to attend the training programmes in this centre and it will definitely develop a strong bond of love among all the states of our country. Harnam Singh Jamwal Narla Bambal (Rajouri)