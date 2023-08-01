CBK Produces Chargesheet Against Two For Using Fake Documents To Obtain Loan

Srinagar, Aug 1: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Tuesday produced the chargesheet in Anti-Corruption Court (ACC) Srinagar against two accused for fraudulently obtaining a loan from a bank on forged documents.

The brief facts of the case are that Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) had received a communication from the Tehsildar (South) Srinagar, which, inter alia, revealed that these accused individuals, in a criminal conspiracy, have dishonestly and fraudulently prepared fake and forged revenue extracts and have produced them before J&K Bank, Branch Unit Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar, for obtaining a loan.

The Bank authorities had referred the revenue extracts to the complainant (Tehsildar (South) Srinagar) for authentication, which, on verification, were found to be fake and forged.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 60/2016 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was registered against two individuals for their alleged involvement in the commission of offences punishable under Sections 419, 468, 471, 120-B, and 201 of the RPC, r/w Sections 5(1) and 5(2) of the P.C. Act, and investigations started.

During the investigation, the allegations levelled were substantiated and proven. Similarly, the charge sheet has been presented against the accused persons before the Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar, for judicial determination, a statement from the CBK said. (AGENCIES)