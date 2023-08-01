Overground Worker Of Terror Outfits Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Rajouri, Second In A Week

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Aug 1: An overground worker of terror outfits has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shabir, a resident of Draj village in Kotranka tehsil, is the second overground worker to be detained under the Public Safety Act in the border district within a week. On July 26, Akbar Hussain of Marutha-Kanthol village was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

”Shabir is a notorious overground worker and has been detained under the Public Safety Act for his involvement in unlawful activities,” a police spokesperson said. He said Shabir’s detention order was issued by the Rajouri district magistrate and executed by a police team on Monday.

The spokesperson said many overground workers in the district have already been detained under preventive sections of the law to check their unlawful activities.