NCB Busts One Of India’s ‘Largest’ Drug Trafficking Networks Operating Over Darknet

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have busted one of the country’s “largest” drug trafficking networks operating over the darknet with the seizure of a huge number of LSD blots.

The interdiction of the latest drug cartel comes about two months after the federal anti-narcotics agency seized a cache of 15,000 LSD blots and arrested half-a-dozen people in June.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted yet another pan-India darknet drug trafficking network, the largest and highest-rated LSD cartel and effected huge LSD seizure,” an officer said.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen. It is abused largely by youngsters and its consumption can lead to serious health issues.

Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is used for narcotics sale, exchange of pornographic content and other illegal activities by using the secret alleys of the onion router (ToR) to stay away from surveillance by law enforcement agencies. (Agencies)