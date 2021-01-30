CBI nabs ESIC Regional Director taking bribe, raids 3 premises

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Incharge Regional Director, Employees State Insurance Corporation, posted in Regional Office Jammu at Shastri Nagar red-handed while demanding corruption of Rs two lakh and accepting Rs 50,000.

He has been identified as Darbara Singh, Deputy Director and Incharge Regional Director, ESIC Regional Office Jammu, a resident of Chandigarh.

After arresting the officer, the CBI teams conducted raids at his premises in Chandigarh, Mohali and Jammu and recovered Rs 7 lakh cash (approximately) and documents related to properties.

The accused officer was later produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases Jammu for remand.

Sources said the CBI registered a case against Darbara Singh after receiving complaint from the employee of private firm ‘Para Security’ which provides security services to different private institutions.

The complainant told the investigating agency that he received a notice in the month of December 2020 from the ESIC Regional Office, Shastri Nagar.

The Incharge Regional Director told owner and complainant of the private security firm that their papers were not in order and that the ESIC would impose a penalty of Rs 23.90 lakh on them.

However, in turn of bribe of Rs two lakh, the officer said he will reduce the penalty amount.

After negotiations, the deal was settled at Rs two lakh and the officer asked the complainant to pay amount in four equal installments of Rs 50,000 each.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused officer red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 as first installment of Rs two lakh.

The CBI arrested the officer and registered a case against him.

Later, the investigating agency conducted searches at the house and other premises of Darbara Singh at Chandigarh, Mohali and Jammu and recovered Rs seven lakh cash and documents related to his property.

Further investigations in the case are on.