2 militants surrender during encounter in Pulwama

Militant module busted in Anantnag, 6 arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 30 : Two militants who were trapped in a South Kashmir village last evening surrendered this morning after appeals by the security forces and their families while security forces busted a militant module in Anantnag district and arrested two militants and four Over Ground Workers (OWGs).

Click here to watch video

The two militants who surrendered were trapped by security forces in Batpora, Lelhar village of Kakapora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district last evening.

Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that one of the militants who surrendered was found injured and immediately shifted to police hospital Srinagar for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The two militants surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles.

They have been identified as Akeel Ahmad Lone son of Muhammad Abdullah, resident of Lelhar and Rouf Ahmad son of Gh Qadir Sheikh, a resident of Wasoora, Pulwama. “Both the militants were affiliated with Hizb outfit. During initial exchange of fire, one of the militants, Akeel Ahmad Lone got injured who was evacuated to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area last evening.

He said that as the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

“During the search operation as the presence of militants got ascertained, they fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to encounter. However, the joint forces showed utmost restraint and provided them an opportunity to surrender. Family members of the trapped militants were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender,” he said.

“Due to the great efforts and utmost patience of police, security forces and repeated surrender appeals with the help of their family members both the militants ultimately surrendered and laid down their arms before the joint team of security forces”, he said.

Kumar congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of two “misguided youth.”

He appealed to all misguided youth who have joined militant ranks to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream as the society needs them and most importantly their parents. “We will welcome and accept them with open arms,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that only yesterday the IGP said that their priority will be surrender of local militants this year. This surrender took place a day after his statement.

Police said that they busted a module of a militant outfit in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and arrested two newly recruited militants and four Over Ground Workers (OGW).

Police said that the two militants arrested have claimed that they have joined Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is offshoot of JeM and divulged that LeM was recently floated to give an impression that militancy in Kashmir is indigenous and not sponsored by Pakistan.

Police said that acting upon a specific input that the Lashkar-e-Mustafa are contemplating an attack in Anantnag and Bijbehara towns, joint multiple Nakas and MVCP were established by Army’s 3RR and Anantnag Police.

“At one of the nakas established at Donipora Bijbehara, an Alto car K-10 bearing registration number HP12C-0981 approached the Naka and it was signaled to stop. Two persons boarding the car tried to escape but were apprehended tactfully,” police said.

“On questioning, they were identified as two freshly recruited militants namely Imran Ahmed Hajam, son of Ghulam Nabi Hajam of Nathpora Khanabal and Irfan Ahmed Ahanger, son of Muhammad Altaf of Nandpora Khanabal and from their possession two Pistols along with three magazines and 116 rounds were recovered,” police said.

“They further revealed they are close associates of Hidayat Malik alias Hasnain R/o Sharafpora Shopian self styled chief of LeM, Umer alias Wahid Khan R/o Shopian and Aftab alias Ali Bhai R/o Dachipora, and they were carrying recce of the area to plant an IED in order to target security forces and police,” it said.

Later on, police said multiple raids were conducted at various locations and four OGWs identified as Bilal Ahmed Kumar, son of Muhammad Abdullah of Haff Shopian, Tawfeeq Ahmed Lawey, son of Manzor Ahmed of Pushwara Anantnag, Muzamil Ahmed Wani, son of Muhammad Amin Wani of Muniward Anantnag and Aadil Ahmed Rather, son of Abdul Khaliq of Khandipari Harnag affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were arrested.

Police said two grenades, one kg explosive material and 30 rounds of AK-47 has been recovered from these OGWs, adding that in this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehara and investigation was taken up.

Police today arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Awantipora and recovered incriminating materials from his possession.

“Awantipora Police along with 50RR and 110Bn CRPF arrested one militant associate of LeT. He has been identified as Junaid Altaf resident of Konibal Pampore,” police said.

“As per police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to the active militants in Pampore and Khrew areas of Awantipora. He has also been found in touch with the PaK militant commanders through various social media platforms”, Police said.

“Incriminating material of LeT has been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

It said that a case (FIR number 75/2020 under relevant section of law has been registered in Police Station Pampore against him while further investigation is in progress.