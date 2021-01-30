Avian Influenza confirmed in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: The Avian Influenza (H5N8) has been confirmed in Jammu region with domestic fowl found infected by the virus in Dhantwal West area of Udhampur district.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries & Animal Husbandry has confirmed the case of Avian Influenza in a letter written to be Chief Secretary of J&K.

Samples were send to ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal yesterday and were found positive for H5N8 strain of Avian Influenza virus by real time RT-PCR.

The UT Government will now initiate the necessary actions as required in the Action Plan of Animal Husbandry immediately.

Earlier, Avian Influenza was confirmed in one of the districts of Kashmir region .