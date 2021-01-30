Union Addl Secy DARPG reviews functioning of Grievance Cell

Portal registers 94% hike in cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Union Additional Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas, today inspected the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) and Grievance Cell at Civil Secretariat here today.

Pertinently, JK-IGRAMS is a centralized online grievance registration and monitoring initiative of J&K Government launched by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on September 11, 2020.

Secretary Public Grievances, Simrandeep Singh, briefed the Union Additional Secretary about working of the portal, the grievance cell and the entire grievance redressal mechanism in place. He elaborately explained that a central grievance handling team collates grievances received from various modes, which includes social media, letters, web portal and even the ones received during public meetings. He also briefed that more than 1900 sub-users have been created across 20 districts which redress the grievances registered by the people. The grievances are regularly monitored by LG, Chief Secretary, Departmental Secretaries and the District Magistrates, he added.

It was highlighted that ever since September, 2020, the number of grievances getting registered on the Portal has increased by 94 per cent, which is a clear sign of people’s faith over this new initiative of the Union Government. ‘The number of grievances being disposed of is also increasing every month since and the LG reviews the cell’s working on monthly basis’, informed the Secretary Public Grievances.

Additional Secretary DARPG lauded the efforts of the department and expressed satisfaction over the way the Grievance mechanism has been functioning. He suggested that the department should document and publish some notable success stories and resolved grievances which will further enhance the working and thus the credibility of the JK-IGRAMS.

Srinivas lauded the effort of integration of district level portals with JK-IGRAMS and said that it would lay a roadmap for integration of CPGRAMS with other district portals in the country. He also appreciated the Union Territory for being the first in reaching district level for grievance registration and disposal. ‘Quality disposal, not just the number of disposals, should be our goal’, he maintained.

Additional Secretary asked Secretary Grievance Cell to study some of the successful and much appreciated grievance redressal models and softwares being implemented in other districts of India. He also suggested that a thorough study into the most common grievances and their wholesome remedy would help departments to eliminate their root cause forever.

Special Secretary Grievances, Veerji Hangloo and Under Secretary, Public Grievances, Azeeta Qureshi were also present in the meeting.