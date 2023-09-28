CBI inquiry into my official residence shows PM’s nervousness: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI, Sep 28: Taking a broad swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the renovation of his official residence showed the PM’s “nervousness”.

Replying to media persons’ queries, Kejriwal said over 50 inquiries have been conducted against him over the past eight years, but nothing was found. And now the Prime Minister has started a CBI investigation into his residence.

“The Prime Minister is nervous. This probe shows his nervousness. The inquiry against me is nothing new. So far, over 50 inquiries have been conducted against me in the last eight years,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that they wanted to show that he was like other leaders and parties. “I am not going to bow down before them, even if they conduct many fake inquiries against me,”

Kejriwal said nothing was found in any previous cases. “I may have received the maximum number of inquiries in the world. Nothing was found in any case. Nothing will be found in this also. What will you get when there is nothing wrong?”

Challenging the BJP, Kejriwal asked whether the Prime Minister would put in his papers if nothing was found in this current inquiry.

“I challenge him. Just as nothing was found in any of the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he resign for ordering a false inquiry?” the Delhi CM asked. (UNI)