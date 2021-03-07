CB produces charge-sheet against fraudsters for duping youth for govt. jobs

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu produced charge-sheet against accused- Ashok Kumar (now expired) S/O Jabru Ram R/O Allah Tehsil Bishnah District Jammu in case FIR No. 11/2019 U/S 420,465,467,468,471,120-B RPC P/S Crime Branch Jammu for his involvement in duping the complainant and other unemployed youth fraudulently in league with other co-accused fraudsters to the tune of Rs. 12.00 lacs after inducing and luring them on the pretext of providing Govt. jobs in MES Hqrs Srinagar. Preliminary Charge sheet of the case had already been produced against the co-accused -Pawan Kumar S/O Sh. Surinder Kumar R/o H.No-730 lane No.03 Last Matadoor Stand Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu A/P H.No-328 Lane No.3 Lakshmi Nagar Bohri Talab Tillo Jammu 2) Sarup Lal S/o Sh. Manga Ram R/o H.No-75 Ward No.04 Rajiv Colony Bari-Brahmana District Samba in the Hon’ble Court of law for judicial determination on 04-04-2020.

A written complaint was lodged by complainant (1) Makhan Singh S/O Munshi Ram R/o Village Batoli Patair, Billawer District Kathua (2) Ranjit Singh S/O Shamsher Singh R/O Tehsil Ramnagar District Udhampur (3) Sunil Singh S/O Padam Dev Singh R/o Ram Nagar Distt. Udhampur and (4) Rakesh Kumar S/O Sham Lal R/O District Udhampur, alleging therein that the above accused illegally extorted huge sum of Rs. 12.50 lacs fraudulently from the complainants (un-employed youth) on the pretext of providing job in MES Hqrs Srinagar on 30-11-2015 and handed over fake appointment orders to the them as at the joining time no any record was available at MES Headquarters Srinagar and nor any such verification letters were issued by the MES HQ Srinagar.

Crime Branch Jammu initiated criminal proceedings against the accused by registering the instant case for the omissions and commissions on the part of accused, which prima facie, constituted offences punishable U/S 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC. During the course of investigation authentication of appointment letters from the concerned MES Department was sought and the letters were found false & fabricated. Thus, allegations against the accused persons making false and forged documents using them as genuine for the purpose of cheating gullible unemployed youth were proved against them. It has been established that the accused after hatching criminal conspiracy cheated the complainants by forging documents to treat them as genuine with criminal intention of causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the complainants.