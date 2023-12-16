Cardiovascular Faceoff Training Session organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Department of CTVS at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu organized a one-day Continuing Medical Education program titled “Cardio Vascular Faceoff Training Session”.

The Training Session was focused on tips and tricks of vascular anastomosis with hands on training and mechanism of working of acute circulatory support (ECMO). The CME was inaugurated by Principal GMC Jammu Dr Ashutosh Gupta. The CME had presence of 138 registered delegates.

First session was dedicated to lectures from eminent national faculty. Dr VS Bedi from SGRH New Delhi delivered lecture about vascular suturing techniques, Dr Manoj Durai Raj (Cardiac Transplant Surgeon from Pune) on ECMO overview, Critical Care Specialist Dr Sandeep Dewan from Fortis Gurgaon on role of ECMO in cardiac failure and Prof Gurjit Singh from Jammu about Vascular exposures.

It was followed by hands on training session of Vascular suturing and anastomosis techniques and setting up and managing a patient on ECMO. This session generated lot of interest especially for residents and trainess. Senior faculty members from General Anesthesia, Cardiology, CTVA, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Radiodiagnosis, and Medical Superintendent of GMC participated and showed keen interest in proceedings.

Organizing secretary of the CME, Dr Arvind Kohli, highlighted the need of skill development for all medical professionals. He said acquiring latest technology especially for critical care and ECMO machine is one important aspect of that. “Keeping in view the surge in cases presenting with cardio respiratory decompensation arising out of COVID-19 in past and viral pneumonias and various patients presenting with heart failure, availability of ECMO facility is an asset for the Institution.

CTVS faculty including Prof Ishtiaq Ahmad Mir, Dr Shyam Singh, Dr Mohit Arora, Dr Vivek Gandotra, Dr Rouf Gul, all of whom imparted hands on vascular anastomosis training. Charanjit and Roshan Lal (perfusionists), SSN Vaishali, Balbir, Sonia, Sapna Angmo, Sushil, Sunil, Pranav Sharma and Shivesh with team provided the logistic support.