JSS holds Kashmiri cultural fest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Pre Primary wing of Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu organised a Kashmiri cultural festival ‘Salsabil -Spring Fest’ with great fervour and gaiety.

Barbara Koul (Retd) Associate Professor was Chief Guest on this occasion. The main attraction of the event was the decoration and authentic Traditional Kashmiri Food. The winners for fancy dress competition were Monika Singh who bagged first position, Sukhwinder Kour who clinched 2nd position, Ritika Kumari who secured third position and consolation was shared between Sarita and Swati Sharma. In dance competition Baljeet Kour won first position, Suman Lata clinched second position, third position was bagged by Kamini Sambyal and consolation was given to Amandeep Kour.