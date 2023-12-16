JMC justifies decision of revising rates, fees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: Jammu Municipal Corporation has justified its recent decision of revising rates and fees after due diligence and considering relevant factors including inflation index.

According to an official spokesperson of JMC, the rates of various services/rent of Municipal assets have been enhanced after a long period.

“Building permission fee was fixed in 2016 and fee is now enhanced as approved by the General House. Similarly, existing rates of Trade Tax were fixed in the year 1994 and were not revised since then. For NOC fee, the last revision was done in the year 2019 and rates are revised along with rationalization of rates to ensure small business are subject to less fee,” said the spokesperson.

Pointing out that earlier, various establishments were included in the miscellaneous category and were uniformly charged at Rs 7700/-, the spokesperson said that now the same has been revised/rationalized as per the size of the shop/school/establishment.

For instance, he added, previously all type of schools were charged at the uniform rate of Rs 7700 and now with the revision, the rate for the Creche/Playschools is fixed at Rs 2000/-, Primary schools at Rs 4000/- and middle school at Rs 6000/- per annum.

“The advertisement rates have been enhanced by considering inflation index into account. Last revision for street vendor license fee was also done in the year 2015 and increase over 8 years is nominal while rent of Shops/Godowns/ Garages was revised in the year 2019 and was due in year 2022 as it is revised every 3 years as per policy but done now with nominal increase,” said the JMC spokesperson.

JMC further clarified that the Residential Accommodation Policy has been notified on the directions of High Court. Accordingly, the rent of flats occupied by authorized allottees is being enhanced as per market rates worked out by rent assessment committee in line with policy and High Court order, elaborated the spokesperson.