Cardiology Deptt holds Cardiac intervention workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 9: Globally 8-10 in every 1000 live births have congenital heart disease. In India, we have one in every hundred children being born with congenital heart disease. Estimated number of children born with congenital heart disease in India is more than 2 lakh per year. Amongst these, 20 per cent are born with critical heart diseases, meaning they need some form of intervention within the first month of life for survival. Amongst the remaining 80 per cent, we have major heart diseases which have to be addressed by one year of age and the remaining electively as per guidelines. A sizeable number of older children who survive despite not being treated add to the burden of CHD annually. The cause of congenital heart disease is multi-factorial. Genetic factors play a role and they can be syndrome or chromosomal.

This was staed by HOD Cardiology GMC & SSH Jammu, Dr Sushil Sharma.

Currently, we have between 60-70 Centers in the country doing paediatric cardiac procedures. These centers are catering to approximately 27,000 patients annually with CHD. A vast majority still needs to be attended too. Though paediatric cardiac care has improved in India, still much needs to be done. Keeping all these factors into consideration art of class workshop was organized today in Department of Cardiology SSH Jammu under the supervision of Dr Sushil Sharma, Head Department of Cardiology, Dr Nasir Ali Choudhary and Dr. Rohit Manoj, one of the foremost and leading interventional paediatric cardiologist of Northern India.

During this workshop besides imparting knowledge to medical and paramedical staff eight paediatric cardiac interventions which included device closure for ASD, PDA and BMV were successfully done at par with any paediatric cardiac Center nationally or worldwide.

The main purpose of this workshop was to provide state of art paediatric cardiac intervention facilities to the needy patients who are unable to travel to other centers of the country to avail these facilities and this time it was made possible for the patients of Jammu region with joint efforts of Dr Rohit Manoj and department of Cardiology SSH Jammu headed by Dr Sushil Sharma. With success of this workshop department plans to do these kind of procedure on regular basis in future to provide affordable and equitable healthcare to all.