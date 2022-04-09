Dogri song ‘Mera Shehar Akhnoor’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Nami Dogri Sanstha, in collaboration with Nisha Productions Jammu, released a Dogri song “Mera Shehar Akhnoor” in Jammu today.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM Jammu Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Prof R D Sharma, former Vice Chancellor Jammu and Noida Universities presided over the function.

Surinder Safal Poet, singer and music composer was special guest whereas Raj Rishi Sharma, a known Dogri Hindi writer and Raj Kumar Gupta, President Gaushalla Jammu, were the guests of honour. Capt Lalit Sharma, Convener NDS and Advocate Dogra Harish Kaila, President NDS, Co-Shared the dais.

A venture of Film Director, Producer & Script Writer Nisha Gupta, the song has been sung by renowned singer Neelam Bhardwaj whereas Pankaj Kumar Sharma is Lyricist of the song.

The video is modeled by Nisha Gupta and Parveen Sharma. Kumar Gourav has composed the song whereas DOP & Editor is Akhil Arora (Akil Films) and the make up is rendered by Monika Beauty Parlour, Patel Bazar (Naresh Kumar).

The song has been picturised along Chenab river in Akhnoor and reflects romantic glimpses of a Dogra soldier and his beloved.

Kavinder Gupta, while congratulating NDS , Nisha Productions and the artists, said that the artistic talent of Jammu needs to be identified , supported and highlighted .

Prof R D Sharma said that art and culture makes the society vibrant and positive. Sohail Kazmi said that art and Culture is strength of any society. Capt Lalit Sharma said that art and culture unite the society and save us from negativities of life.

Advocate Dogra Harish Kaila described the venture a fine piece of team work.

Surinder Safal congratulated the artists for the beautiful product . Raj Rishi Sharma said that Music is best medium to popularize a language. Raj Kumar Gupta said that local artists require due support backup and help both from Government and the people . Rajni Anubhav Sharma conducted the proceedings while vote of thanks was accorded by Advocate Amit Gupta.