Ravinder Raina inaugurates Bhandara, TFWHNM raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: A mass Bhandara was organized at Ware House-Nehru Market here today on the occasion of Durga Ashtami wherein a large number of people including traders participated with great enthusiasm.

Ravider Raina, president BJP J&K inaugurated the Bhandara in the presence of Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Purnima Sharma, Dy. Mayor; Kavinder Gupta, former Dy. CM; Kulbir Handa, SP City and Mamta Sharma, SP South.

Deepak Gupta, president Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market (TFWHNM) and other office bearers honoured the guests by presenting them Chunri.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Gupta highlighted various welfare activities organized by the Federation for poor and downtrodden.

He exhorted the well off people to come forward and be a part of this initiative taken by the Federation.

Raising the issue of GST, Deepak Gupta said that warehouse traders pay Rs. 300 crore tax annually but still the GST Department is harassing them the most and the traders are being fined in lakhs for petty clerical mistakes.

On opening of Reliance stores he said that if these stores are opened in Jammu, small traders will be ruined.

He also raised the demand of ownership rights of shops to shopkeepers of Warehouse and Nehru Market and suitable land for Godowns.

Speaking on the occasion Ravinder Raina assured the traders that he will arrange their meeting with Financial Commissioner, Atal Dullu and GST officers very soon to solve their problems.

“BJP always stood with traders and will walk shoulder to shoulder with them in future too,” he maintained.

Munish Mahajan, senior vice president; Abhimanyu Gupta, vice president; Sham Lal Langer, general secretary; Vishal Gupta, secretary; Amit Gupta, cashier of the Federation along with Rattan Lal Gupta, former president of Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market; Yashpal Gupta, president Retailers Association; Ramesh Gupta, president Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha; Kirti Gupta, president Daal Merchant Association; Rajesh Bhagotra, president Sugar Association; Ajay Gupta, president Potato Onion Association; Amit Gupta, Cuncillor Ward 19; Anita Gupta, Councillor Ward 11; Happy Singh, president Yuva Rajput Sabha; Anoop Mittal, president Kanak Mandi Traders Association; Sanjay Gupta, president Raghunath Bazaar Businessmen Association; Krishan Lal Gupta, chairman Rajinder Bazaar Association; Lalit Mahajan, president Bari Brahmana Industries Association; Rajinder Gupta, president Link Road Association; Anil Kohli, president Apsara Road; Rajesh Dewan, president Hari Market and Pooja Kapoor, president Residency Road Association were also present on the occasion.