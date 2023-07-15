Capacity Building Programme held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: A two days capacity building programme (CBP) on “Strengthening Assessment and Evaluation Practices” was organized at Cambridge International School, Jammu.

The teachers of various private schools attended the interactive workshop held under the aegis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) (CoE, Chandigarh). The erudite CBSE Resource Persons, Dr. Shuchita Gupta, Principal, Unique International School, Jammu, and Dr. Anita Sharma, a renowned figure in the world of education and personal development meticulously helped the participating teachers to chalk out a road map for customizing the assessment pattern as per the curriculum.

The main objective of this workshop was to make the participants understand the integral elements of the latest structure of assessment and to optimize learning and development in all students through regular assessments.

Two-day session began with a welcome speech by Birendra Prasad, Principal, Cambridge International School, who emphasized on the importance of training programmes for educators to keep them abreast with the changing scenario.

He further added that assessment being the third vertical besides curriculum and pedagogy holds a lot of significance in determining the learning outcomes. The day progressed with an ice-breaking session by Dr. Shuchita Gupta, followed by a detailed discussion on the new structure of assessment, with reference to the need for the same evaluation practices by CBSE and for assessment of learning.

Dr. Anita Sharma highlighted the importance of portfolios as a part of scholastic assessment, along with the need and contents of a good portfolio. Dr. Anita Sharma reminded her erudite audience about the significance of providing round the year practice environment in classes for the holistic development and 360-degree assessment of learners through various games and class activities.

The two days capacity Building Program helped the teachers to acquire the art of measuring the performance of the students on the basis of beginner, progressing, and proficient learners. Pooja Chib, Senior Coordinator, CIS, praised both the resource persons who shared their knowledge and experience with the participating teachers.