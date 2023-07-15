PDP protests, seeks public support to expose BJP for settling outsiders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Seeking the support of people to foil evil designs of the BJP-controlled administration to settle outsiders in J&K and snatch the livelihood of locals, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) today warned to intensify agitation against the move of the Government to allot land to outsiders (non state subjects).

Addressing PDP workers who were protesting against the decision of the BJP-controlled administration to allot five-marlas of land to non- state subjects under the guise of Prime Minister Awas Yojna (PMAY), general secretary of the PDP Amrik Singh Reen said that it is a nefarious design of the UT administration along with BJP to settle outsiders in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and more specifically at Jammu.

“We will strongly oppose this move of the Government because this action of the administration will snatch the livelihood of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said and sought the support of Jammuities to foil such nefarious designs of the government.

“This move is a cultural onslaught to finish Dogra identity because people of Jammu region will lose their identity and culture, if the non state subjects are allotted land and settled in Jammu”, Reen said and cautioned people of Jammu region against this design of the Government.

PDP leader strongly condemned the BJP-controlled administration for its failure on all fronts. Pointing toward the recent attack on three migrant workers in Kashmir, he said that this incident exposed tall claims of the administration. He further emphasised that the land is required to be given to Kashmiri Pandits who are living in small quarters and are the real residents of J&K and deserve the land.

Earlier, a large number of PDP workers led by Reen and other senior leaders held a massive protest against the decision of the Government to allot five-marlas of land to non state subjects and permanently settle them in J&K. Dozens of activists during protest were detained by police but later released.

The protest was led by general secretary along with Dr Ramesh Singh Slathia, Adv Anil Sethi and MR Qureshi (Members PAC), Sukhvinder Singh, Rajinder Manhas, Satpal Charak, Ashok Jogi (Addl General secretaries), E.Peter, R.K.Pardesi, Harmeet Singh (Secretaries), Sohit Sharma (District President), Varinder Singh- spokesperson) and others.