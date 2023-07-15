Pingla Mata Shobha Yatra taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 15: On the eve of Shri Pingla Mata pilgrimage, an impressive Shobha Yatra was taken out in Udhampur town, here today.

The Shobha Yatra of Akhand Jyoti Adhi Shakti Pingla Mata was organised by Adi Shakti Sewa Sanstha Pingla Mata Udhampur in which large number of devotees participated with enthusiasm amidst reciting songs in praise of Adhi Shakti Mata Pingla.

The Shobha Yatra, headed by Swami Divyanand Puri JU Maharaj Shahpurkandi Wale was taken out from Pandav Mandir Udhampur around 4.00 pm, which after passing through Hospital Road, Saillan Talab, Chabutra Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Gole Market, Mukerji Bazaar, Ramnagar Chowk and Salathia Chowk, culminated at the starting point. Different tableaux were decorated depicting different incarnations of the Goddess.

In the morning, a ‘Havan Yagna’ was performed at the Mandir and Langer was offered by the Sanstha.

President Shri Adhi Shakti Sewak Sanstha, Ashok Gupta said that the Sanstha is organizing 17th Pingla Mata Akhand Jyoti Yatra tomorrow for which a Shobha Yatra was taken out today. He said that the sacred lamp and Trident would remain at Pandav Mandir which would be carried to Cave Shrine of Pingla Mata on July 16, 2023 morning in a procession of devotees.

He further said that the Sanstha has arranged bus services for the devotees from Udhampur to the pilgrimage point. He said that free langar facility would also be provided by the Sanstha at the shrine cave with all out support of the Ex-Sarpanch of the village Pinger, Mulk Raj Gupta.

President Beopar Mandal, Jatinder Vermani; Vice President, Ajay Gudda; Vice President Mahilla wing, Pooja Mahajan; B K Mamta; Media Incharge Manik Shah; Ankush Gupta, other members of the Sanstha and large number of people participated in the Shobha Yatra.