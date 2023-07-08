‘Can’t force audience to watch a film’

Actress Bhumi Pednekar played a pivotal role in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaah’, which gathered less momentum in the box office unlike its co-released ‘The Kerala Story’. Speaking to IBNS correspondent Souvik Ghosh, Bhumi, who was in Kolkata for a commercial shoot, speaks on ‘Afwaah’ and more…

Q. How was it working for ‘Afwaah’?

A. ‘Afwaah’ is a very special film for me. As a film student, I had watched a lot of Sudhir sir’s (Sudhir Mishra) cinema and his films have had a huge impact on me on the kind of artist I am and the kind of films that I wanted to do. I had a chance to work with Nawazuddin sir (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), whom I admire.

He is an actor of a different calibre and an easy person to work with. Anubhav sir’s (Anubhav Sinha) production is a home ground for me now as we have done another special film, called ‘Bheed’, together. It was just a collaboration of so many amazing minds and special people that have a great intent for cinema, so I jumped onto ‘Afwaah’. I am very happy that it received so much love.

Q. ‘Afwaah’ was released along with ‘The Kerala Story’, which got a bigger mileage unlike your film. How do you see this?

A. Producers, who were in the behind, put in their entire might to make sure that the film reaches to the people. We can’t force the audience to go and watch a film. It is the audience’s choice. That’s all I am going to leave it to.

Q. How difficult is it to find new roles in a competitive market?

A. I was very lucky with my first film. My first film kind of set a different path for me. It kind of helped me create a space for myself and gave filmmakers the confidence to know that I will do different kinds of work. I think that’s why I am very fortunate that I get scripts that give me an opportunity to challenge myself time and again and show a different side of myself.

Q. As you turn 34 in a few days, how do you assess your own career?

A. I definitely have seen a lot of growth and maturity in my performance with every passing film. I feel like my method and the pressure I put on myself has changed because of the gain of a certain amount of confidence with every passing film. Apart from being an actor, I feel I have grown a lot as a human being because I have been so fortunate to have played these amazing women and characters that have only added on to the person that I am.

Q. You have always played diverse roles. Would you agree OTT has given a wider scope for actors like you?

A. Absolutely. I think that is one of the best things that have happened because I don’t think OTT and cinema are opposed to each other. I feel they are meant to support each other, especially for an actor like me who does experimental works. I am very happy because there is another platform or a way to reach out to the audience.

Q. You have always spoken about pay disparity on the basis of gender. How would you assess the present scenario?

A. I think the pandemic was a very big setback, especially to the conversation of pay-parity because I feel like again it comes down to women’s fees, which anyway are marginally charged, being cut off as opposed to the male counterparts. The situation is definitely progressing but not enough. The pay disparity on the basis of gender exists not just in films but in every profession. (IBNS) (TWF)