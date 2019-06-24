Cabinet clears fresh DNA profiling bill

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Monday cleared a DNA profiling bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January, but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition.

Now, after the Cabinet’s nod, a fresh bill will be brought in Parliament in the next few days, sources aware of the development said.

The legislation seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks. (AGENCIES)