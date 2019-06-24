Action is going to be a lot bigger in ‘Baaghi 3’: Tiger Shroff

NEW DELHI: After riding high on the success of ‘Student Of The Year 2’, pan India superstar Tiger Shroff is all set to surprise once again with breathtaking stunts in his most anticipated upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 3’.

Talking about the same, Tiger Shroff shares, “The action is going to be a lot bigger in Baaghi 3.”

After getting us all hyped up with an assurance that the third installment of the action-packed “Baaghi” series is going to have a larger than life appearance as compared to the previous two films of the series,

Tiger further says, “And that’s why I have begun the prep in terms of sequences, using different weapons and fighting in diverse styles.”

In each of the ‘Baaghi’ films, the actor has definitely proved himself to be a “Baaghi” – a rebel with consistent delivery of stellar performances.

Tiger has gained an omnipresence among the masses with his flawless acting, the consistency as well as jaw-dropping dance, donning his muscular appearance- which makes him the popular face across the tinsel town. (AGENCIES)