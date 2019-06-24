Actor Anupam Kher pens autobiography, to hit stands in August

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is coming out with his autobiography, “Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly” that is set to hit stands on August 5.

Publishers Penguin Random House said the book will be an “extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga” in which Kher will make some behind-the-scenes revelations, and share anecdotes and rare nuggets from his life and the lessons it taught him.

“Anupam Kher’s life story is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit,” publishers said in a statement on Monday.

Kher, one of the most prolific actors in the Indian film industry, has over 530 films in several languages, both in India and the West, 100 plays and numerous TV shows to his credit. (AGENCIES)