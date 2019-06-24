Russell ruled out of CWC19 with knee injury

LONDON: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019 due to an injury to his left knee on Monday.

Andre Russell will be replaced by Sunil Ambris, a 26-year-old batsman, who has played 6 ODIs and averages 105.33, ICC said in a statement.

Ambris has 1 hundred and 1 fifty to his name in the 50-over format and played recently in Tri-series that also featured Bangladesh.

Andre Russell played only 4 matches and took five wickets in the ongoing World Cup but visibly struggled with a knee problem.

West Indies currently sit eighth in the CWC19 standing but still have an outside chance of making it to the semi-finals depending on other results going their way. They need three wins from their final three matches to remain in contention for a semi-final spot. (AGENCIES)