Cabinet apprised of progress under National Health Mission

NEW DELHI, Oct 9:

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was today apprised of the progress under National Health Mission and decisions of the Empowered Programme Committee and Mission Steering Group of the NHM.

Information and Broadcas-ting Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing the media on Cabinet decisions here said there has been an acceleration in decline of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and the IMR since the launch of the NRHM/NHM.

At the current rate of decline, India should be able to reach its SDG target (MMR-70, U5MR-25) much before the due year i.e. 2030.

“India was the biggest success story amongst Malaria endemic countries in the World, in bringing down the Malaria cases and deaths which have declined by 49.09 per cent and 50.52 per cent in 2013 respectively compared to 2017,” he added.

Revised National Tuber-culosis Control Programme has been significantly strengthened and intensified. A total of 1,180 CBNAAT machines across all districts have been installed which provides rapid and accurate diagnosis for TB including drug resistant TB.

This has resulted in three-fold increased use of CBNAAT over the past year. Due to the intensified efforts, there is 16 per cent jump in identification of new cases in one year. Universal drug sensitive cases also increased by 54 per cent.

Newer drug regimen of Bedaquiline and Delaminide and nutrition support to all the TB patients for the duration of the treatment has been rolled throughout the country.

In 2018-19, 52744 AB-HWCs were approved against which 17149 HWCs were operationalised against the target of 15000. A total of 1, 81,267 Health workers which included ASHAs, MPHWs, Staff Nurses and PHC-MOs were trained on NCDs during 2018-19. The states have initiated activities to operationalize the HWCs.

Amongst the new vaccines, Tetanus and adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine replaced Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine under universal immunization programme in 2018 to ensure Diphtheria immunity among adults.

In 2018, Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive was conducted in 17 additional states, thereby covering 30.50 crores children till March 2019. (UNI)