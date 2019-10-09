‘Team India’ to compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for ‘Team India’ who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020.

The finalists were chosen after a two-day thrilling GS adventure at the Indian National Qualifiers held in Goa.

The trio, HK Naik from Bangalore, Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and V Sathyananth from Tirupur will proudly represent India at the International level.

More than 75 BMW GS owners participated in the adrenaline gushing biennial edition of Indian National Qualifier.

Individual riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges. Special tests included the display of riding capability, technique, navigation, fitness, mental alertness and mechanical skills.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “Friendly competition is good – it builds skills and a community of enthusiasts. We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our customers in India – 3 times bigger than last edition. Every meter was packed with pure enduro fun. GS riders battled out intensive stages and numerous challenges focusing mainly on team spirit besides demonstrating riding skills. It was a privilege to watch the riders endure, persevere and display their skills and camaraderie on the challenging exercises. We congratulate the three winners who will proudly represent India at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy final to be held in New Zealand.”

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three team positions.

GS Trophy event is not a race but a team competition, pitching the GS-riding international contingent against each other in a series of challenges-and not all involve riding. With the competitors camped nightly in a bivouac, the event also fosters a sense of brotherhood, sisterhood – and camaraderie.

The seventh edition of International GS Trophy will take place from February 9 to 16, 2020 in New Zealand.

The winning team from India will compete against teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Malaysia/Philippines, Mexico, Middle East (UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar), Nordic (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt), Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, UK and USA.