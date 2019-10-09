Police organizes Walkathon from Chenani to Patnitop

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 9: In order to aware general public regarding the necessity of clean and fit India beside spreading awareness about the ill effects of the garbage of single use plastic, Udhampur police under the supervision of Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur organized a Walkathon from Chenani to tourist destination Patnitop.

Additional SP Udhampur, Rajinder Katoch, accompanied by a number of officers from police/other departments, besides the representatives of various social organizations/civil society participated in the Walkathan in which the participants launched a mass cleanliness drive in the tourist destination Patnitop and its adjoining areas giving out a message to keep the tourist destinations neat and clean, besides discouraging single use plastic to keep the environment free from the ill effects of plastic garbage.

While speaking on the occasion, the Additional SP said that such programmes are need of the hour because over the time there has been a lot of change in the lifestyle of people and their attention has reduced towards fitness. Therefore, Fit India movement is an important step towards a healthy India. He said everyone should adopt morning/evening physical exercises besides other physical activities.

He also impressed upon the general public to avoid using single use plastic and search for other alternatives so that everyone may contribute his bit to save the environment from degrading due to the single use plastic garbage to keep India healthy and clean.

Officers/officials of SSB/CRPF/Armed police, besides students of KV and adjoining schools, officials of Skyview Gandola Service also participated in the drive. Noticing the enthusiasm of police/security forces and other participants, the tourists from various States also joined the drive.

Inspector Paramjeet Singh, SHO police station Chenani, Inspector Mohammad Amin, besides officers/officials of security forces, sister agencies, staff/students of schools participated in the drive launched by the District Police Udhampur.