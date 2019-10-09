Indian Army organises Cycle Expedition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: To generate awareness among people about the Army and motivate youth to join Army, the Elite Eight Battalion of Dah Division is conducting a Cycling Expedition from Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh to Dugga, Dist Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir from October 9 to October 14, 2019 with an aim of showcasing the Indian Army’s rich traditions, proud history and achievements.

Major General PS Shekhawat, General Officer Commanding, Dah Division flagged off the expedition on October 9, 2019 at Bakloh.

This novel effort will go a long way in showcasing the spirit of adventure of the Army and encourage youth of the country to join the noble profession.

The cycling expedition comprising 12 members led by an Officer will cover a distance of 246 Kms across Padri Gali passing through treacherous terrain in High Altitude Areas and test the physical & mental endurance of the team.

The team will get an opportunity to render advice and assistance enroute and this will act as morale boosting welfare measure for the local populace.