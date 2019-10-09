Patanjali emerges star performer as Jammu eves outplays Kashmir girls

Inter-Division U-17 Girls Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Oct 9: Pantanjali emerged star performer as Jammu division girls got the better of their counterparts from Kashmir division in the State Level Inter-Division competition in the disciplines of Football (Girls) under-17 years, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Reasi at Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board Sports Complex, Katra, here today.

Ashok Kumar, Director (Sports) SMVDSB Katra was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed trophies among the winners and runner-up teams of the tournament.

Earlier, Jeet Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Reasi presented welcome address and gave brief report of the tournament.

In the 1st match played today, Jammu Division trounced Kashmir Division by five goals to nil (5-0). Pantanjali and Parkh of Jammu Division scored three and two goals respectively.

In another match, Jammu Division defeated Kashmir Division by three goals to nil (3-0). For Jammu Division, Patanjali scored all three goals.

The tournament is being organised as a part of Annual Sports Calendar of Jammu Division under the overall supervision of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports J&K.

The matches were officiated by Harpreet Kour, Sunaina Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Jagdev Singh, Tour Kumar, Saroj Bala, Kuldeep Kumar, Vikas Verma, Balbir Singh and Rani Devi.