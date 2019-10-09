Poonch District excels in Taekwondo Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Poonch District shines in 3rd Association Cup Taekwondo Championship, being organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at Varsity Gymnasium Hall, here.

Poonch District won 23 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze medals to emerge runners-up.

The players were accorded rousing reception on their return to Poonch by the President Poonch District Taekwondo Association Makhan Lal Bhaglal; Nirdosh Kumar, In-charge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch; Prem Parkash Luthra, Vice President PDTA; Priyanka Singh, Secretary PDTA and Amit Sharma, Organising Secretary PDTA.

The President of the Association and coach of the team lauded the efforts of the players for their brilliant performances.